FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,707 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,203,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock opened at $217.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.57. The company has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.68.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

