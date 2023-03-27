Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.32.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FRRVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ferrovial from €26.00 ($27.96) to €28.00 ($30.11) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group upgraded Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

OTCMKTS FRRVY opened at $28.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.35. Ferrovial has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $29.96.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

