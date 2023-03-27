Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $1,189,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDVV. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $36.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.35.

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

