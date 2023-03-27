Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF were worth $1,237,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,552,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 57.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 46,974 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 14,798 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 26,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares in the last quarter.

FDHY stock opened at $46.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.17. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $43.78 and a 1 year high of $51.36.

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

