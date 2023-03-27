Financial Analysis: Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) versus Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX)

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) and Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.1% of Smart Sand shares are held by institutional investors. 49.4% of Smart Sand shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Sand and Atlas Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Sand -0.27% -0.29% -0.19% Atlas Lithium N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Sand $255.74 million 0.30 -$700,000.00 ($0.02) -82.46 Atlas Lithium N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Smart Sand and Atlas Lithium’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Atlas Lithium has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Smart Sand.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Smart Sand and Atlas Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Sand 0 1 0 0 2.00 Atlas Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00

Smart Sand presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 51.52%. Atlas Lithium has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 26.24%. Given Smart Sand’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Smart Sand is more favorable than Atlas Lithium.

Summary

Atlas Lithium beats Smart Sand on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc. engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Spring, TX.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It focuses on advancing and developing its 100%-owned hard-rock lithium project, which consists of 52 mineral rights covering an area of 56,078 acres that is located primarily in the municipality of Araçuaí in the Vale do Jequitinhonha region of the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. It also owns 100% interests in various mining concessions for gold, diamond, and industrial sand; and participates in iron and quartzite projects. The company was formerly known as Atlas Lithium Corporation and changed its name to Brazil Minerals, Inc. in October 2022. Atlas Lithium Corporation is based in Beverly Hills, California.

