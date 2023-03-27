Financial Contrast: Applied Visual Sciences (OTCMKTS:APVS) and Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Applied Visual Sciences (OTCMKTS:APVS – Get Rating) and Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Applied Visual Sciences has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Climb Global Solutions has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.8% of Climb Global Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 33.0% of Applied Visual Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Climb Global Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Visual Sciences N/A N/A N/A Climb Global Solutions 4.11% 23.22% 6.46%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Visual Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Climb Global Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Climb Global Solutions has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.57%. Given Climb Global Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Climb Global Solutions is more favorable than Applied Visual Sciences.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Visual Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Climb Global Solutions $304.35 million 0.76 $12.50 million $2.80 18.38

Climb Global Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Visual Sciences.

Summary

Climb Global Solutions beats Applied Visual Sciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Visual Sciences

Applied Visual Sciences, Inc. is a software technology company, which engages in designing and developing imaging informatics solutions. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Leesburg, VA.

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through the Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution. The Solutions segment provides cloud solutions and value-added reseller of software, hardware, and services to customers worldwide under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter. The company was founded by Edwin Huffman Morgens in 1982 and is headquartered in Eatontown, NJ.

