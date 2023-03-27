Financial Survey: BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BrightSpire Capital and Global Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSpire Capital 28.72% 8.33% 2.16% Global Net Lease 3.17% 0.79% 0.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for BrightSpire Capital and Global Net Lease, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSpire Capital 0 2 2 0 2.50 Global Net Lease 1 1 0 0 1.50

Dividends

BrightSpire Capital presently has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 83.04%. Global Net Lease has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.36%. Given BrightSpire Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BrightSpire Capital is more favorable than Global Net Lease.

BrightSpire Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.3%. Global Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.2%. BrightSpire Capital pays out 235.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Net Lease pays out -1,777.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

BrightSpire Capital has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Net Lease has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BrightSpire Capital and Global Net Lease’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSpire Capital $127.10 million 5.68 $45.79 million $0.34 16.47 Global Net Lease $378.86 million 3.33 $12.02 million ($0.09) -135.10

BrightSpire Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Global Net Lease. Global Net Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BrightSpire Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.2% of BrightSpire Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of BrightSpire Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BrightSpire Capital beats Global Net Lease on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages portfolio consisting of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments and net leased properties in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Senior Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity, Net Leased and other Real Estate, CRE Debt Securities, and Corporate. The Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity segment covers CRE debt investments including senior loans, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity interests as well as participations in such loans. The Net Leased and Other Real Estate segment includes investments in commercial real estate with long-term leases to tenants on a net lease basis. The CRE Debt Securities segment consists of securities investments previously consisting of BBB and some BB rated CMBS. the Corporate segment deals with corporate-level asset management and other fees. The company was founded on August 23, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc. engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe. The company was founded on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

