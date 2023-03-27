Financial Survey: Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) versus Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC)

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) and Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chart Industries and Ares Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chart Industries $1.61 billion 2.96 $24.00 million $0.57 195.77 Ares Acquisition N/A N/A $20.98 million N/A N/A

Chart Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Ares Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

73.4% of Ares Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Chart Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Ares Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Chart Industries and Ares Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chart Industries 1.40% 7.84% 3.89% Ares Acquisition N/A -41.82% 2.09%

Risk and Volatility

Chart Industries has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ares Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Chart Industries and Ares Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chart Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Ares Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Chart Industries beats Ares Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases. The Heat Transfer Systems segment supplies mission engineered equipment and systems used in the separation, liquefaction, and purification of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The Specialty Products segment supplies products used in specialty market applications including hydrogen, HLNG vehicle tanks, food and beverage, space exploration, lasers, cannabis, and water treatment. The Repair, Service, and leasing segment includes repair and service centers globally, which provides installation, service, repair, maintenance, and refurbishment of cryogenic products, as well as global equipment leasing solutions. The Corporate segment includes operating expenses for executive management, accounting, tax, treasury, corporate development

About Ares Acquisition

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

