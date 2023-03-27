First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Advantage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Advantage

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Advantage by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after buying an additional 719,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Advantage by 16.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,851,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,948,000 after buying an additional 675,006 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Advantage by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,967,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,584,000 after buying an additional 581,576 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Advantage by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,769,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,003,000 after buying an additional 565,996 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Advantage by 385.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 609,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after buying an additional 483,600 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Advantage Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FA opened at $13.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. First Advantage has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $21.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. First Advantage had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Advantage will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Featured Articles

