First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,008,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,622,000 after buying an additional 51,166 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,448,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,506,000 after buying an additional 135,706 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 37.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,001,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,166,000 after buying an additional 542,325 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,602,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,755,000 after buying an additional 155,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,430,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,725,000 after acquiring an additional 140,789 shares during the last quarter.

FV opened at $43.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $50.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

