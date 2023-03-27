FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,615,000 after acquiring an additional 86,132 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,355,000 after acquiring an additional 208,803 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.17 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FE. Mizuho lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.56.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.