Forte Asset Management LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Forte Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.72.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $98.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of -366.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,308 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.