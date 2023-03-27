Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Receives $58.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fortis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Fortis Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of FTS opened at $40.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.25. Fortis has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Fortis had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4211 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 79.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortis

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Fortis by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,284,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,335,000 after buying an additional 3,062,898 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,121,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Fortis by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,555,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,434,000 after buying an additional 1,947,729 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fortis by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,286,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,560,000 after buying an additional 1,410,130 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Fortis by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,792,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,772,000 after buying an additional 1,022,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an energy delivery company, which engages in the provision of energy generation and distribution. It operates through the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries, UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services, Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services, FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia, FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities, FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets, and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

