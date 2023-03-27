Frederic Vecchioli Sells 63,679 Shares of Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) Stock

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating) insider Frederic Vecchioli sold 63,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 899 ($11.04), for a total transaction of £572,474.21 ($703,026.17).

LON SAFE opened at GBX 903.50 ($11.10) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,000.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 946.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 434.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.71. Safestore Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 744.50 ($9.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,423 ($17.48).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a GBX 20.40 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Safestore’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,442.31%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Safestore from GBX 1,000 ($12.28) to GBX 1,100 ($13.51) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,065 ($13.08) target price on shares of Safestore in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

