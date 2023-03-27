FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

FreightCar America Stock Performance

Shares of FreightCar America stock opened at $3.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.66. FreightCar America has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $55.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAIL. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in FreightCar America by 1,210.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

