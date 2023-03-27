GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
GEE Group Stock Performance
GEE Group stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. GEE Group has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.58.
GEE Group Company Profile
