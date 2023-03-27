GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOBGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GEE Group stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. GEE Group has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.58.

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. It operates through the Professional Staffing Services and Industrial Staffing Services segments. It offers professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties, and commercial staffing services.

