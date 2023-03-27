Generation Bio Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Generation Bio in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Minter anticipates that the company will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Generation Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.14) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Generation Bio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.64) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.18) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GBIO. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Generation Bio from $7.00 to $2.23 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.31.

Shares of Generation Bio stock opened at $5.08 on Monday. Generation Bio has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $9.59. The firm has a market cap of $303.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 2,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

