Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $199,349.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at $664,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $199,349.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,643 shares of company stock worth $1,050,188. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentex

Gentex Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 659.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Gentex by 3,112.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 2,065.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Gentex by 79.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $26.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.25. Gentex has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

