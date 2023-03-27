Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Invests $121,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $105.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $143.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.83.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

