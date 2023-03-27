Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI) versus SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Financial Survey

Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI – Get Rating) and SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Glori Energy and SM Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glori Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A SM Energy 1 6 5 0 2.33

SM Energy has a consensus price target of $41.73, suggesting a potential upside of 58.78%. Given SM Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SM Energy is more favorable than Glori Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SM Energy $3.36 billion 0.95 $1.11 billion $8.95 2.94

This table compares Glori Energy and SM Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SM Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Glori Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.5% of SM Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 46.2% of Glori Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of SM Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Glori Energy and SM Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A SM Energy 33.11% 34.40% 16.36%

Risk & Volatility

Glori Energy has a beta of 31.7, suggesting that its stock price is 3,070% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SM Energy has a beta of 4.42, suggesting that its stock price is 342% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SM Energy beats Glori Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glori Energy

Glori Energy Inc. engages in oil and gas exploration activities. It is a technology focused energy company that deploys its proprietary biotechnology to facilitate the secondary production of oil. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, AERO Services and Corporate. The company was founded on April 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co. is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

