GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.56.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GDDY. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $379,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,134,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $595,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,007,165.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $379,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,134,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,484 shares of company stock worth $2,237,822. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

GoDaddy Stock Up 0.8 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 517.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after buying an additional 5,133,332 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,118 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,303,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,903,000 after purchasing an additional 727,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 2,598.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 634,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,966,000 after purchasing an additional 610,882 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDDY opened at $74.40 on Monday. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 93.48%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About GoDaddy

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

Recommended Stories

