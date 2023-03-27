Godsey & Gibb Inc. Buys Shares of 61,846 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,846 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,535,000. Home Depot comprises 3.7% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Barclays decreased their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $283.02 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $306.70 and a 200-day moving average of $303.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $287.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

