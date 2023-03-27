Godsey & Gibb Inc. Invests $19.28 Million in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 127,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,279,000. Procter & Gamble makes up about 3.7% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.27.

Shares of PG opened at $146.72 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.10 and its 200-day moving average is $140.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

