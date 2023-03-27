Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Stake Lifted by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,075,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,714,000 after acquiring an additional 43,499 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,481,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,286,000 after acquiring an additional 853,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,759,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,667,000 after acquiring an additional 40,647 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,653,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,413,000 after acquiring an additional 69,148 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,136,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,013,000 after acquiring an additional 163,959 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

In related news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn bought 3,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.12 per share, with a total value of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,778.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, insider Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $49,921.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 549,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,153,464.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marc T. Pangburn purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.12 per share, for a total transaction of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,778.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $170,101 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $26.00 on Monday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $49.71. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 18.57, a current ratio of 18.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 326.09%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

