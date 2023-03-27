Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires 3,501 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.6% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.28.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM opened at $124.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The stock has a market cap of $367.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

