Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 645 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,219,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,651,311,000 after purchasing an additional 371,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,104 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,739,000 after purchasing an additional 847,841 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,953,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,430,026,000 after purchasing an additional 155,955 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

Chevron Stock Up 1.0 %

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $156.06 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $297.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.05 and a 200 day moving average of $169.50.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.