Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,147 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,646 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.7% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.92.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $280.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.97. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

