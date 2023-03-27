Head-To-Head Comparison: LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) vs. Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Rating) and LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and LexinFintech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 1 0 3.00 LexinFintech 0 0 3 0 3.00

Greystone Housing Impact Investors currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.58%. LexinFintech has a consensus price target of $2.85, indicating a potential upside of 20.25%. Given Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Greystone Housing Impact Investors is more favorable than LexinFintech.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Housing Impact Investors $81.07 million 4.85 $65.56 million $2.64 6.58 LexinFintech $1.43 billion 0.30 $118.85 million $0.65 3.65

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and LexinFintech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than Greystone Housing Impact Investors. LexinFintech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greystone Housing Impact Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.0% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of LexinFintech shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of LexinFintech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LexinFintech has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and LexinFintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Housing Impact Investors 80.87% 20.19% 4.48% LexinFintech 8.23% 10.32% 3.88%

Summary

Greystone Housing Impact Investors beats LexinFintech on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments. The Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments segment consists of the partnership’s portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds which have been issued to provide construction and permanent financing for the residential properties and a commercial property. The MF Properties segment consists of indirect equity interests in multifamily, student housing, and senior citizen residential properties which are not currently financed by mortgage revenue bonds held by partnership but which the partnership eventually intends to finance by such bonds through a restructuring. The Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts segment consists of the assets, liabilities and related income and expenses of the PHC Trusts. The Other Investments segment consists of the operations

About LexinFintech

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application. The company was founded by Wen Jie Xiao and Qian Qiao on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

