HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HQY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $56.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.89. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $52.27 and a 12 month high of $79.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

HealthEquity Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,041,000 after purchasing an additional 31,009 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,170,000 after acquiring an additional 244,868 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 11.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,589,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,378,000 after acquiring an additional 373,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,671,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,475,000 after acquiring an additional 74,035 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.