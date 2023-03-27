Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $304,000 in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brady by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brady by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Brady by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Brady by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Brady by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Brady in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Brady Stock Performance

NYSE:BRC opened at $52.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $56.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.20. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Brady had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.30%.

Insider Transactions at Brady

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,500 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $459,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 359,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,394,206.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

(Get Rating)

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.