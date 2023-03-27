Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $41.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.77. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.45 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $2,377,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 545,114 shares in the company, valued at $25,996,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

