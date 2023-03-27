Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.10.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Immunocore from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Immunocore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunocore

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 20.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 86.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Immunocore during the third quarter valued at $939,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunocore during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 63.2% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunocore Stock Performance

Immunocore Company Profile

NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $46.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 0.61. Immunocore has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.36.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

