Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.05% of Independence Realty Trust worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 178.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of IRT stock opened at $15.22 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRT. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

