Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.2 %
INFI opened at $0.20 on Monday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.74.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development segment. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
