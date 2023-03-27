Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.2 %

INFI opened at $0.20 on Monday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,311,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 40,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,884,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 86,006 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 3,106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,872,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,022 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,323,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 74,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development segment. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

