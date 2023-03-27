Inozyme Pharma, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share (NASDAQ:INZY)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Inozyme Pharma in a report released on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inozyme Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.80) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on INZY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

INZY stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 8.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inozyme Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INZY. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC lifted its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 67.2% in the second quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC now owns 2,661,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,000 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,625,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 15.0% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,696,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 351,586 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 37.4% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,193,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 324,729 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 2,618.0% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 271,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 261,800 shares during the period. 76.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

