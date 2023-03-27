Insider Buying: Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Major Shareholder Buys $19,240.62 in Stock

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 2,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $19,240.62. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,481,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,169,737.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Absolute Software stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $75,300.00.

Absolute Software Stock Performance

ABST stock opened at $7.55 on Monday. Absolute Software Co. has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.30.

Absolute Software Cuts Dividend

Absolute Software ( NASDAQ:ABST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $57.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Absolute Software

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,304,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Absolute Software by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,282,000 after purchasing an additional 856,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Absolute Software by 192.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,119,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after buying an additional 737,092 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Absolute Software by 18.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,864,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,642,000 after acquiring an additional 603,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Absolute Software by 10.5% during the first quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,822,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,881,000 after buying an additional 457,328 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

Featured Stories

