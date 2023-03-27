Insider Buying: Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Director Purchases 490 Shares of Stock

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) Director Sarah M. Brown purchased 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $10,412.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,279 shares in the company, valued at $154,678.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CVLY opened at $20.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $201.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.56. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.50.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Codorus Valley Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.48%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVLY. StockNews.com began coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 12,591.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 191,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

