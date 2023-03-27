Insider Buying: HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Director Purchases $19,090.00 in Stock

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Bolton acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $19,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,830.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
HMN Financial Price Performance
Shares of HMNF opened at $18.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.06. HMN Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $24.95.
HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.65%.
HMN Financial Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HMN Financial
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMNF. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 88.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in HMN Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of HMN Financial by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 86,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of HMN Financial by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 71,082 shares in the last quarter. 54.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HMN Financial Company Profile
HMN Financial, Inc is a stock savings bank holding company which operates retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firm’s business involves attracting deposits from the general public and businesses and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans as well as consumer, construction and commercial business loans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HMN Financial (HMNF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for HMN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.