Insider Buying: Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Purchases 23,536 Shares of Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) insider Andrew Livingston acquired 23,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 674 ($8.28) per share, with a total value of £158,632.64 ($194,808.60).

Andrew Livingston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Andrew Livingston bought 22 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 680 ($8.35) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($183.72).

On Monday, February 20th, Andrew Livingston purchased 20 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 723 ($8.88) per share, with a total value of £144.60 ($177.58).

On Thursday, January 19th, Andrew Livingston purchased 22 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 691 ($8.49) per share, with a total value of £152.02 ($186.69).

Howden Joinery Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of LON HWDN opened at GBX 670.60 ($8.24) on Monday. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 472.20 ($5.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 798.60 ($9.81). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 699.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 611.37. The firm has a market cap of £3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,031.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.90 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,230.77%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HWDN shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 715 ($8.78) to GBX 800 ($9.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 660 ($8.11) to GBX 580 ($7.12) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 870 ($10.68) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howden Joinery Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 762.50 ($9.36).

About Howden Joinery Group

(Get Rating)

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

Recommended Stories

