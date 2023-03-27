Insider Buying: Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) EVP Buys $52,500.00 in Stock

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) EVP Scott Melbye acquired 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 773,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,452.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Uranium Energy Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $2.73 on Monday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.57 and a beta of 2.01.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.
About Uranium Energy
Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.
