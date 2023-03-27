Insider Buying: Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) EVP Buys $52,500.00 in Stock

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) EVP Scott Melbye acquired 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 773,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,452.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $2.73 on Monday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.57 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy

About Uranium Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 37.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.