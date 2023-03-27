Insider Selling: Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG) Insider Sells £450,000 in Stock

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Rating) insider Lina Mačienė sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.84), for a total value of £450,000 ($552,621.88).

Baltic Classifieds Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LON:BCG opened at GBX 155 ($1.90) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £771.09 million and a PE ratio of 3,875.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 151.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 145.18. Baltic Classifieds Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 116.40 ($1.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 175.84 ($2.16).

Baltic Classifieds Group Company Profile

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, and City24.lv; job and service portals, which include CVbankas.lt and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprising Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.

