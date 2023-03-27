Insider Selling: Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG) Insider Sells £450,000 in Stock

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Rating) insider Lina Mačienė sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.84), for a total value of £450,000 ($552,621.88).
Baltic Classifieds Group Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of LON:BCG opened at GBX 155 ($1.90) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £771.09 million and a PE ratio of 3,875.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 151.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 145.18. Baltic Classifieds Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 116.40 ($1.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 175.84 ($2.16).
Baltic Classifieds Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Baltic Classifieds Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baltic Classifieds Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.