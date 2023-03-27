Insider Selling: Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) CTO Sells $18,016.05 in Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) CTO Andrei G. Stoica sold 9,239 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $18,016.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,104,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Butterfly Network Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFLY opened at $1.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.29. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $8.72.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Butterfly Network

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 18.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Butterfly Network during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Butterfly Network in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 546,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 57,046 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Butterfly Network

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

(Get Rating)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.