Insider Selling: FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Insider Sells $16,932.55 in Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) insider Thane Wettig sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $16,932.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,317.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

FibroGen Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $18.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.85. FibroGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.25. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 338.94% and a negative net margin of 208.66%. The company had revenue of $34.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroGen

A number of brokerages have commented on FGEN. Cowen lifted their target price on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. William Blair raised FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James raised shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in FibroGen by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 788,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 147,750 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in FibroGen by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 476.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 145,630 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in FibroGen by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after buying an additional 127,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

(Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.