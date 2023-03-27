Insider Selling: FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Insider Sells $16,932.55 in Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) insider Thane Wettig sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $16,932.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,317.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
FibroGen Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $18.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.85. FibroGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.
FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.25. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 338.94% and a negative net margin of 208.66%. The company had revenue of $34.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in FibroGen by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 788,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 147,750 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in FibroGen by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 476.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 145,630 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in FibroGen by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after buying an additional 127,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.
FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.
