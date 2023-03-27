Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells $35,935.20 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $35,935.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,781.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,373 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $77,327.36.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,218 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $255,368.92.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 19,326 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $844,159.68.

On Monday, January 30th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 48,697 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $2,049,169.76.

On Monday, January 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,273 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $94,465.88.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,644 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $144,120.20.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 915 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $36,453.60.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $56.65 on Monday. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.50.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 66.79% and a negative return on equity of 106.67%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 4,595.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 970.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.27.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

