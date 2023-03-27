Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Chairman Sells 2,484 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 2,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $139,898.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 639,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,033,704.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Rabinowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 2,706 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $107,022.30.

Natera Stock Up 1.7 %

NTRA opened at $56.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.03. Natera had a negative net margin of 66.79% and a negative return on equity of 106.67%. The company had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.48) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 4,595.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Natera by 970.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.