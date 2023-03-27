Insider Selling: NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC) Director Sells $19,066.50 in Stock

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Rating) Director Mark Christianson sold 12,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $19,066.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 337,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,241. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Mark Christianson sold 2,122 shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $3,395.20.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Trading Up 7.9 %

NASDAQ:NMTC opened at $1.64 on Monday. NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies ( NASDAQ:NMTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,527.67% and a negative return on equity of 85.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMTC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 22,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Mayo Clinic purchased a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram and stereoelectrocencephalography recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions.

