Insider Selling: PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) CEO Sells $31,457.92 in Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 15,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $31,457.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,411,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,520.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
PLBY Group Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $2.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20.
PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.65 million. PLBY Group had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 104.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of PLBY Group
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBY. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 89.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PLBY Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.
About PLBY Group
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PLBY Group (PLBY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.