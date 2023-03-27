Insider Selling: PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) CEO Sells $31,457.92 in Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 15,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $31,457.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,411,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,520.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PLBY Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $2.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.65 million. PLBY Group had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 104.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of PLBY Group

PLBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBY. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 89.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PLBY Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

About PLBY Group

(Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.