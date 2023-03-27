Insider Selling: Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU) Director Sells $39,440.58 in Stock

Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU – Get Rating) Director Eric M. Tech sold 34,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $39,440.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 969,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,808.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Spruce Power Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of SPRU stock opened at $0.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.38. Spruce Power Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.10.
About Spruce Power
Featured Articles
