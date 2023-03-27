Insider Selling: Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU) Director Sells $44,314.20 in Stock

Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU – Get Rating) Director Eric M. Tech sold 49,238 shares of Spruce Power stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $44,314.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 804,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,609.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Spruce Power Trading Down 0.2 %
SPRU opened at $0.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10. Spruce Power Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.38.
Spruce Power Company Profile
Featured Articles
