Insider Selling: The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CAO Sells $26,512.07 in Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Jennifer Mccalman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 24th, Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $41,518.27.
Shares of Hershey stock opened at $247.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.92. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $201.42 and a 12-month high of $248.32.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.01%.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.07.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Hershey by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Hershey by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Hershey by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hershey by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
